FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico August 30, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - There is no trace of recession or economic crisis in Mexico, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

“We have no trace of crisis, of recession,” Lopez Obrador told a regular government news conference.

Mexico’s economy narrowly avoided a recession in the first half of 2019, and contracted by 0.1% month-on-month during July, according to figures published last week.