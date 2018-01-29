Mexican economy likely grew 0.6 percent in fourth quarter: Reuters poll

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy likely bounced back in the final quarter of 2017, lifted by construction work following two devastating earthquakes that dented activity in the July-September period, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Monday.

The median forecast of six analysts was that gross domestic product (GDP) likely grew by 0.6 percent in the October-December period. That compares with a contraction of 0.3 percent in GDP in the previous quarter.

Year-on-year, the economy likely expanded by 1.7 percent, according to the median prediction of 11 analysts.

The survey also showed that the economy would likely grow by 2.3 percent this year, compared with 2.1 percent in 2017.

The Mexican national statistics agency will publish a preliminary estimate for fourth quarter GDP at 0800 a.m. (1400 GMT) on Tuesday. Final figures for the quarter will be published by the agency on Feb. 23.