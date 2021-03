FILE PHOTO: Construction workers work on their job site in Mexico City, Mexico June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Mexican economy contracted by 4.0% in February compared to the same month a year earlier, preliminary official data showed on Thursday.

Secondary activities, which include manufacturing, were down 4.2% while tertiary activities such as services dipped by 4.3%, the national statistics agency (INEGI) said.