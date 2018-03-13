Mexican industrial output flat in January as manufacturing sags

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican industrial output was flat in January from the previous month as a drop in manufacturing production offset gains in mining, construction and utilities, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - An employee works at an LED TV assembly line at a factory that exports to the U.S. in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, September 21, 2016. Picture taken September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Industrial output was 0.9 percent higher when measured on a year-over-year basis.

Among the various components, manufacturing fell 0.5 percent from December while construction climbed 0.5 percent, utilities rose 2 percent and mining gained 1.6 percent. On a year-over-year basis, mining was down 5 percent, construction was up 4 percent and utilities rose 1.6 percent.

Mexico’s industrial output is tightly linked to the U.S. economy, which receives about 80 percent of its exports.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to leave the North American Free Trade Agreement have triggered uncertainty in Mexico, which sends mostly factory-made goods like televisions and cars to its northern neighbor.