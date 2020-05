FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he disagrees with the Bank of Mexico’s forecasts for a major recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and predicted that the economy will instead recover soon.

The Bank of Mexico, the nation’s central bank, on Wednesday predicted the economy could contract by as much as 8.8% in 2020 as it hedged its bets with a range of forecasts due to uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

Related Coverage Some Bank of Mexico board members see room for more rate cuts: minutes