Mexico August industrial output dips by most in nearly a year

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican industrial output fell by the most in nearly a year in August, official data showed on Friday, dragged down by contractions in construction and utilities.

FILE PHOTO - An employee works at an LED TV assembly line at a factory that exports to the U.S. in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Industrial production fell 0.5 percent in August from July, the national statistics agency said on Friday, its biggest drop since September last year.

Construction was down 2.9 percent, month-on-month, while utilities fell 1.3 percent. Mining was up 1 percent in August compared to July while manufacturing edged up 0.2 percent.

Industrial output overall was up 0.2 percent compared to the same month last year, the data showed.