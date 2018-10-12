FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2018 / 2:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mexico August industrial output dips by most in nearly a year

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican industrial output fell by the most in nearly a year in August, official data showed on Friday, dragged down by contractions in construction and utilities.

FILE PHOTO - An employee works at an LED TV assembly line at a factory that exports to the U.S. in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Industrial production fell 0.5 percent in August from July, the national statistics agency said on Friday, its biggest drop since September last year.

Construction was down 2.9 percent, month-on-month, while utilities fell 1.3 percent. Mining was up 1 percent in August compared to July while manufacturing edged up 0.2 percent.

Industrial output overall was up 0.2 percent compared to the same month last year, the data showed.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio

