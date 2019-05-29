Mexico central bank further slashes growth forecast

FILE PHOTO: People walk past the building of Mexico's Central Bank (Banco de Mexico) in downtown Mexico City, Mexico February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico central bank cut its outlook for growth in Latin America’s No. 2 economy in 2019 to a range of 0.8%-1.8% on Wednesday, citing both global and domestic risks to investment and consumer sentiment.

In a quarterly inflation report, the bank said pressures on the economy, which contracted 0.2% in the first quarter compared to the previous three month period, ranged from lower U.S. industrial output to global trade disputes and uncertainty over domestic policies in Mexico.