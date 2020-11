FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mexico's Central Bank (Banco de Mexico) is seen at its building in downtown Mexico City, Mexico February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank on Wednesday said economic growth could shrink between 8.7% and 9.3% in 2020 and grow between 0.6% and 5.3% next year, depending on the path Latin America’s second largest economy takes as it faces the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.