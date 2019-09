FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Economy minister Graciela Marquez looks on during a news conference after attending a meeting under the auspices of the Pacific Alliance trade bloc at the foreign ministry building (SRE) in Mexico City, Mexico May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Graciela Marquez Colin said on Thursday that central bank rate cuts will be critical for the reactivation of economic growth.

Speaking to a business conference in New York just as Mexico’s central bank announced a 25-basis point cut in its key rate, Marquez Colin said that U.S. Federal Reserve policy decisions are giving Mexico additional room to cut rates.