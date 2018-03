MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance ministry on Wednesday maintained its forecast that the country’s economy will expand between 2.0 percent and 3.0 percent in 2018.

FILE PHOTO: The prices of fruits are displayed in a market in Mexico City, Mexico, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

The ministry said in a document sent to lawmakers that it expected Mexican gross domestic product to expand between 2.5 percent and 3.5 percent next year.