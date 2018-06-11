Mexico industrial output dips in April on manufacturing losses

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s industrial output fell 0.4 percent in April from the previous month as manufacturing dipped, the national statistics agency said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Workers load blue agave hearts into an oven for distillation to make tequila at a factory in Amatitan, Jalisco, Mexico, September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo

When measured on a year-over-year basis, industrial output was 3.8 percent higher.

Among the various components, manufacturing fell 2.3 percent from March, and construction dropped 0.6 percent. But utilities rose 4.9 percent and mining jumped 1.4 percent.

Compared to the same month last year, construction climbed 3.8 percent and utilities rose 2.8 percent, while mining fell 6.2 percent.

Mexico’s industrial output is tightly linked to the U.S. economy, which receives about 80 percent of its exports, primarily factory-made goods like televisions and cars.

In recent months, the Mexican economy has been roiled by uncertainty over the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement. U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to leave the pact, which he says is unfair to U.S. workers.