FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Finance Minister Arturo Herrera gives a speech after he presented the 2020 national budget to Laura Angelica Rojas (not pitured) president of the Lower House of Congress at the Congress building in Mexico City, Mexico September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Cortes/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Tuesday that he had spoken to the country’s central bank governor about the impact of coronavirus on the economy and that they plan to stay in close contact to coordinate any potential measures.