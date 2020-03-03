Mexico's finance minister says 'less space' for rate cut, after U.S. fed decision

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Finance Minister Arturo Herrera gives a speech after he presented the 2020 national budget to Laura Angelica Rojas (not pitured) president of the Lower House of Congress at the Congress building in Mexico City, Mexico September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Cortes/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s government is in close contact with the country’s central bank to coordinate a response to the impact of coronavirus on the economy, Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Tuesday.

Herrera said he had spoken to Bank of Mexico governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon.

“This is something that more or less had been expected,” Herrera said, referring to the decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates on Tuesday in an emergency move aimed at shielding the world’s largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus..

“The rest of the countries have less space on the monetary policy side because these rates were already very low,” he said.