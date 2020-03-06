No plans for fiscal reform, says Mexican president

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico February 18, 2020. Picture taken February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that his administration had no plans for fiscal reforms and reiterated one of his main election campaign promises - that it would not raise taxes.

“We are not thinking about modifying the legal framework in fiscal matters,” Lopez Obrador said during his regular morning news conference. “We reaffirm our commitment not to increase taxes in real terms.”