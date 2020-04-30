North American integration to help Mexican economy recover: official

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s economic recovery from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak will benefit from the country’s supply chain integration with the United States and Canada, Mexican Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said on Thursday.

Speaking on a video conference, Yorio also said he hoped that the Mexican economy, which was in a mild recession even before the pandemic, would make a “V”-shaped recovery, and vowed to do what is necessary to make it happen.

“Mexico has the strength to recover in a V-shape,” he said.

The government would implement measures to bolster consumption and employment in Latin America’s second-largest economy once the pandemic and the measures designed to contain it pass, Yorio added.