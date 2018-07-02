FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 1:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mexico's Lopez Obrador to respect central bank, floating exchange rate: aides

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s next government led by leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will respect central bank autonomy and keep a floating exchange rate for the peso currency, finance minister designate Carlos Urzua said on Monday morning.

In a call with reporters, Urzua and other senior economic aides said the next government will also encourage private investment from both local and foreign investors while pursuing responsible fiscal and macro-economic policies.

Reporting by Mexico City newsroom

