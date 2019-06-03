Mexico's ruling Morena party tipped to win Baja California state governor race: Mitofsky exit poll

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s ruling Morena party was favored to win the race for governor in the state of Baja California on Sunday with between 53.8% and 57.2% of votes, according to an exit poll published by Consulta Mitofsky.
The polling firm also predicted a win for Morena in Puebla, where another governorship is up for grabs in elections that are the first test of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s popularity since taking office.
