Before vote, Mexican leftist has 'affable' meeting with BlackRock's Fink

NEW YORK/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s presidential front-runner met BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Larry Fink on Monday, part of a push by the left-winger to reassure investors about his policies ahead of the July vote, with his team saying the men clicked personally.

FILE PHOTO: Larry Fink, Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock, takes part in the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit in New York, U.S., February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who is ahead by double digits in all major polls, has been openly fighting with some Mexican business leaders, and said he would review major energy contracts and a $13 billion airport project.

His campaign has met with multiple foreign fund managers in recent months to try to calm concerns about his policies, with aides telling investors that he is not opposed to foreign investment and markets.

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is heavily invested in Mexico, and recently announced it would acquire the local asset management business of a Citigroup Inc subsidiary.

Fink met Lopez Obrador on Monday morning in Mexico City, the candidate’s adviser Carlos Urzua said, praising Fink’s understanding of the country.

“It was a very affable meeting...There was an immediate click between them. They both left the meeting charmed,” Urzua, who is Lopez Obrador’s pick for finance minister, said. BlackRock declined to comment on the content of the encounter.

The meeting follows a change in tone from Lopez Obrador in recent days after a series of clashes with business leaders over what he calls influence trafficking. On Monday, he said a private concession could salvage a $13 billion airport project he has previously threatened to scrap.

Markets have not reacted strongly to Lopez Obrador’s lead in the polls.

The peso has weakened more than 7 percent against the dollar since mid-April, but the fall is mostly in line with other emerging market currencies. Fund managers and companies warn the next few months could be more volatile, partly on concerns over Lopez Obrador’s economic policy.

BlackRock, which has $6.3 trillion in assets under management, engages with governments “irrespective of party affiliations,” the company said in a statement. Fink was a vocal supporter of President Enrique Pena Nieto’s economic reforms.

Fink will also meet with the management of clients, business partners, and three other major presidential campaigns.

He planned to meet the campaign of second-place Ricardo Anaya as well as those of ruling party candidate Jose Antonio Meade and independent Margarita Zavala, according to a person familiar with the matter but not authorized to discuss it publicly.

The Anaya campaign confirmed they had met. A spokesman for Zavala said she was due to meet Fink on Monday afternoon. As of midday, the Meade campaign said no meeting had taken place.

The Mexico City meeting follows BlackRock’s pending acquisition, announced in November, of the asset management business of Citibanamex.

Less than two months before Mexicans vote, Lopez Obrador’s support grew to 39 percent from 38 percent in the previous poll at the end of March, according to a recent poll, but his lead narrowed to 14 points from 18.

Fink has been consistently optimistic about the country’s prospects. In 2014, he said if he was starting his career, he might try his luck in Mexico.

In recent years, BlackRock took a $900 million stake in the second phase of the Los Ramones pipeline project with private equity firm First Reserve. Marco Antonio Slim Domit, the son of the country’s richest man Carlos Slim, is among BlackRock’s board members.