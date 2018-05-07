FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 7, 2018 / 4:50 PM / in 21 minutes

Mexican presidential campaigns meeting with BlackRock's Larry Fink

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Four Mexican presidential campaigns are meeting on Monday with BlackRock Inc chief executive Larry Fink, the world’s largest asset manager confirmed, ahead of a July 1 election that is being closely watched by financial markets.

FILE PHOTO: Larry Fink, Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock, takes part in the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit in New York, U.S., February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

BlackRock said last year it would buy the asset management business of Mexico’s Citibanamex, a subsidiary of Citigroup Inc, in a sign of the growth potential Fink sees in the country.

“His agenda includes meetings with Citibanamex management, clients, business partners, as well as the four major presidential campaigns,” according to the statement, which said the company engages with governments “irrespective of party affiliations.”

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.