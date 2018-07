MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican ruling party candidate Jose Antonio Meade conceded he had lost the presidential election on Sunday, saying his rival, leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, bore the responsibility of the next government and wishing him well.

Presidential candidate Jose Antonio Meade gestures after casting his ballot at a polling station during the presidential election in Mexico City, Mexico July 1, 2018. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme