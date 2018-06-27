FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 27, 2018 / 5:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Exclusive: Mexican leftist's lead edges higher before Sunday presidential vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s left-wing presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador widened his lead slightly to 26 percentage points ahead of the country’s election on Sunday, according to a new poll.

Mexican presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador greets supporters during a campaign rally, in Cancun, Mexico June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Israel Leal

Lopez Obrador, who has campaigned on ending corruption and bringing peace to a country scarred by record levels of gangland violence, had 45 percent of the vote, compared to 19 percent for his nearest rival, Ricardo Anaya, who slipped by one point, the survey by Mexican pollster Parametria showed.

In third place, Jose Antonio Meade, the ruling party candidate, edged one point higher to 15 percent.

The poll conducted from June 20-25 was based on in-person interviews with 1,000 voters and had a margin of error of 3.1 percent.

Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Darren Schuettler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.