Exclusive: Mexican leftist's lead edges higher before Sunday presidential vote

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s left-wing presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador widened his lead slightly to 26 percentage points ahead of the country’s election on Sunday, according to a new poll.

Mexican presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador greets supporters during a campaign rally, in Cancun, Mexico June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Israel Leal

Lopez Obrador, who has campaigned on ending corruption and bringing peace to a country scarred by record levels of gangland violence, had 45 percent of the vote, compared to 19 percent for his nearest rival, Ricardo Anaya, who slipped by one point, the survey by Mexican pollster Parametria showed.

In third place, Jose Antonio Meade, the ruling party candidate, edged one point higher to 15 percent.

The poll conducted from June 20-25 was based on in-person interviews with 1,000 voters and had a margin of error of 3.1 percent.