Mexico presidential hopeful Lopez Obrador widens lead: Reforma poll

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican leftist presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador widened his poll lead ahead of an election on July 1, following the country’s second televised debate, a survey by newspaper Reforma showed on Wednesday.

The May 24-27 voter poll showed Lopez Obrador with 52 percent support, up 4 percentage points from a Reforma survey carried out in late April. The poll was the first one conducted by Reforma since the May 20 debate.

Second-placed Ricardo Anaya, who heads a right-left coalition, lost four points to 26 percent. In third place was ruling party candidate Jose Antonio Meade, whose backing rose two points to 19 percent.

The poll surveyed 1,200 voters in their homes.