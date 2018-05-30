Mexico's Lopez Obrador, party widen lead ahead of July vote: poll

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican leftist presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his Morena party widened their poll lead ahead of an election on July 1, following the country’s second televised debate, a survey by newspaper Reforma showed on Wednesday.

The May 24-27 voter poll showed the 64-year old former Mexico City mayor with 52 percent support, up 4 percentage points from a Reforma survey carried out in late April and the paper’s first poll since the May 20 debate.

Lopez Obrador, on his third bid for the presidency, is riding a wave of anger against the ruling party amid rising violence, corruption scandals and sluggish growth.

The poll showed his Morena party, which he founded after his second run, with 42 percent support in lower house votes, up from 36 percent in the prior poll.

Second-place Ricardo Anaya, who heads a right-left coalition, lost four points to 26 percent. In third place was ruling party candidate Jose Antonio Meade, whose backing rose two points to 19 percent.

The poll showed support for the conservative National Action Party (PAN) fell four points to 20 percent while the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) gained two points support to 18 percent.

The poll surveyed 1,200 voters in their homes with a margin of error of +/- 3.8 percentage points.