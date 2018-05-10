Support for Mexico presidential frontrunner narrows: poll

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s lead over his nearest rival ahead of the July 1 presidential election narrowed slightly, a poll by GEA-ISA showed on Thursday.

Leftist front-runner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), gestures during the 16th National Tourism Forum at the Chapultepec Castle in Mexico City, Mexico May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Former Mexico City mayor Lopez Obrador received 29 percent support in the poll conducted from April 28-30, up from 28 percent in a mid-March poll. The results did not strip out undecided voters in its totals, unlike a number of polls.

His lead over second-placed Ricardo Anaya, who heads a right-left alliance, fell to five percentage points from six in the prior poll. Anaya’s support rose to 24 percent from 22 percent following the first presidential debate.

Jose Antonio Meade, candidate of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), remained in third place, holding steady at 20 percent