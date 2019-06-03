World News
Mexico's ruling Morena party ahead in state election, preliminary result shows

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s ruling Morena party was ahead on Sunday in an election for the governor of the central state of Puebla, with candidate Luis Miguel Geronimo having won 42.5% of votes, with 51% of votes counted, the National Electoral Institute said.

Polling firm Consulta Mitofsky also predicted that Morena would win the governorship of Baja California, in elections that are seen as a test of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s popularity.

Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

