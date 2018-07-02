Mexico's Lopez Obrador names businessman to economic transition team

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday named a prominent businessman to a team that will handle economic affairs during the transition to his swearing-in as president in December.

FILE PHOTO - Alfonso Romo, top economic adviser and chief of staff nominee of Mexico's leftist presidential election front-runner, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, speaks to journalists during a news conference in Mexico City, Mexico June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

The businessman, Alfonso Romo, has been a moderate voice on Lopez Obrador’s campaign team and backs a policy that allows foreign investment in energy.

Lopez Obrador’s landslide victory in an election on Sunday has upended Mexican politics, making him the country’s first left-wing president in decades.

Until a reform in 2013 that Lopez Obrador opposed, Mexico’s energy industry was largely state-run. The leftist leader has recently softened his stance on the reform, but repeated on Sunday that he wanted to revise contracts to remove corruption.

Carlos Urzua, an academic whom Lopez Obrador has named as his finance minister, will also help lead the economic team.