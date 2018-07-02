FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 6:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says new Mexican president may help U.S. with border issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he had spoken to Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador about border security and believed the new Mexican leader would help the United States with its border issue.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on aboard Air Force One en route to Bedminster, New Jersey, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., June 29, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Trump, speaking to reporters during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, said he and Lopez Obrador also discussed the North American Free Trade Agreement and a possible separate trade deal between Mexico and the United States.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

