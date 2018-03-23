FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 23, 2018 / 6:26 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Mexican leftist extends lead in presidential race: poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican leftist presidential contender Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has stretched his lead over rivals ahead of a July 1 election, a new voter survey by polling firm Mitofsky showed late on Thursday.

Leftist front-runner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is interviewed by journalists after a floral tribute to mark the 212th anniversary of the birth of president Benito Juarez, at the Hemiciclo a Juarez monument in Mexico City, Mexico March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Lopez Obrador, a former Mexico City mayor, garnered 29.5 percent support in the poll conducted from March 16-18, up from 27.1 percent in a previous Mitofsky survey last month.

Running second was former National Action Party chairman Ricardo Anaya, who heads a right-left alliance, though his support slipped 1.1 percentage points to 21.2 percent.

In third place was Jose Antonio Meade of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), who slipped by 1.6 percentage points to 16.4 percent, the poll showed.

Reporting by Dave Graham

