June 4, 2018 / 11:05 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Mexican leftist widens double-digit lead for presidency: poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Leftist candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador extended his double-digit opinion poll lead over his closest rival ahead of Mexico’s July 1 presidential election, a voter survey showed on Monday.

Leftist front-runner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) gestures to supporters during his campaign rally in Mexico City, Mexico June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Lopez Obrador claimed 50 percent of voter support, up from 46 percent in a May survey by the same pollster, in a poll published in newspaper El Financiero. Right-left coalition leader Ricardo Anaya followed in second place, dropping slightly from 26 to 24 percent of voter support.

The ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI)’s Jose Antonio Meade remained third.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Toby Chopra

