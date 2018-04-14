Mexican presidential frontrunner will not reverse energy reform: adviser

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican presidential frontrunner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will not reverse the country’s recent energy reform, one of his closest economic advisers said on Friday.

Leftist front-runner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) speaks during his campaign rally in Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico, April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Alfonso Romo, a business tycoon from northern Mexico, said Lopez Obrador’s government would not change any laws around the energy reform, saying the contracts were “well done”.

“We will not reverse the energy reform,” he said, referring to the billions of dollars of contracts at stake.

Several other advisors have previously said Lopez Obrador would leave the energy reform enacted under President Enrique Pena Nieto’s government alone.

Lopez Obrador, a leftist who holds a double-digit lead in almost all polls, has threatened to tear up the major oil and gas reform, and review the contracts already given out to look for signs of corruption.

Foreign investors and energy companies are paying close attention to what might happen ahead of the July 1 vote.