January 29, 2018 / 1:30 PM / in an hour

Mexican presidential poll shows leftist in the lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Leftist contender Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is leading the race to win Mexico’s July presidential election with the support of 32 percent of the voters, a survey by polling firm Buendia & Laredo showed on Monday.

Slideshow (3 Images)

In second place, with 26 percent support, is Ricardo Anaya, the former head of the conservative National Action Party (PAN), who is leading a right-left coalition into the race, according to the poll published in newspaper El Universal.

Back in third, with 16 percent backing, is Jose Antonio Meade, the former finance minister aiming to secure the nomination of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI.

Writing by Dave Graham

