Mexico presidential front-runner taps finance minister choice

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The front-runner for Mexico’s 2018 presidential election on Thursday said U.S.-trained economist Carlos Manuel Urzua was his choice for finance minister if he won the July election.

Mexican presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) shakes hands with Carlos Manuel Urzua, University of Wisconsin-trained economist, during the presentation of Lopez Obrador's shadow cabinet for the July 2018 presidential election, in Mexico City, Mexico December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Left-winger Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who had a 12-point lead in one recent poll, wants to overhaul Mexico’s approach to the economy, security and education, vowing more support for the poorest but without new taxes or higher debt levels.

Lopez Obrador, or AMLO as he is affectionately known, proposed a cabinet made up of an equal number of men and women. He is familiar with the work of Urzua, who served as AMLO‘S finance minister from 2000 to 2003 when he presided over the government of Mexico City.

Urzua, an author, researcher and university professor, earned a PhD and Master in Economics from the University of Wisconsin and a degree in Mathematics from Mexico’s Tecnologico de Monterrey. He is also a poet who writes about inequality.

A win by 64-year-old self-declared nationalist AMLO next year could reverse a Latin American trend towards right-leaning governments and set the stage for friction with U.S. President Donald Trump over his anti-migrant language and policies.

“This will be the team that will support me in the fulfillment of the actions that we will carry out for the transformation of the country,” grey-haired AMLO said as he named eight women and eight men to his cabinet.