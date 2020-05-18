Mexico to reply this week to Canada, EU worries over new electricity rules: minister

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will this week respond to Canadian and European Union concerns about its new electricity regulations, Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said on Monday, adding that the rule changes were designed to guarantee system reliability.
Nahle was speaking on Mexican radio.
The European Union and Canada on Friday both wrote letters to the government to voice concerns about the changes, saying they put renewable energy projects in jeopardy.
Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez; Writing by Drazen Jorgic