MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that an ethane supply contract signed under the administration of a former president with a consortium led by Brazilian company Odebrecht should be canceled.

The contract between state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos and the consortium made up of Odebrecht unit Braskem and Mexico’s Grupo Idesa was signed during the presidency of Felipe Calderon.