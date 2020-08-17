Ethane deal with Odebrecht-led group should be canceled, Mexican president says

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday an ethane supply contract signed under the administration of one of his predecessors with a consortium led by Brazilian company Odebrecht was unfair and should be canceled.

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

The contract between state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and the consortium made up of Odebrecht unit Braskem and Mexico’s Grupo Idesa was agreed during the tenure of President Felipe Calderon, who governed from 2006-2012.

“That contract has to be canceled in my opinion because it’s unfair,” Lopez Obrador said at a regular news conference. “It has to be reviewed.”

In a lengthy response to questions from Reuters, Braskem Idesa rejected any wrongdoing and said its own investigations showed it had not participated in any illegal activity or corruption in Mexico.

“We trust that any dialogue with the authorities will take place within the framework of the rule of law and legality, an essential condition for investor confidence,” it said.

Under the terms of the contract, which the company said was won fairly and approved by Mexican authorities, Pemex has had to supply ethane below current market prices.

Braskem Idesa said the price formula had “no preference or advantage” and was typical of long-term raw material contracts and consistent with prices Pemex charged in the 16 years before.

A hydrocarbon that comes from natural gas, ethane is used to manufacture ethylene, which is used to make the common plastic polyethylene at the Braskem Idesa plant near the Gulf coast port of Coatzacoalcos.

Lopez Obrador, who has sought to discredit the governments of Calderon and his successor Enrique Pena Nieto, the president from 2012 to 2018, said in February that authorities were analyzing whether it was possible to cancel the contract.

Pemex could not be immediately reached for comment.