FILE PHOTO: Guillermo Garcia Alcocer, president of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), speaks during an interview in Mexico City, Mexico, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The head of Mexico’s energy sector regulator, Guillermo Garcia Alcocer, resigned on Monday, the regulator known as CRE for its Spanish initials, said in a statement.