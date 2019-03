FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Energy Minister Rocio Nahle addresses the audience at the Energy Mexico 2019 exposition and congress in Mexico City, Mexico January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said on Monday that the oil refinery that the new administration seeks to build will cost between $6 billion and $8 billion and be ready in three years.

Speaking on local radio, Nahle’s cost and timing estimates for the project are in line with what President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said in the past.