Mexico energy minister announces tender of six contracts for refinery

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said on Sunday that Mexico would tender six construction contracts at the end of June for the government’s plans to build an oil refinery in the port of Dos Bocas in the southern state of Tabasco.

Nahle was speaking at an event to mark the formal start of construction of the refinery, a divisive project that is close to the heart of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.