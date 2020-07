MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Femsa on Friday reported a net loss of 11.69 billion pesos ($509.3 million) in the second quarter, after a major tax payment and declining sales due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Monterrey-based bottler and retailer (FEMSAUBD.MX) posted total revenue in the April to June period of 114.5 billion pesos, down 11% from the second quarter last year.($1= 22.9570 pesos at end-June)