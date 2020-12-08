Mexican REIT Fibra Uno sells properties worth $99 million

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican real estate investment trust (REIT) Fibra Uno said on Tuesday it had completed the sale of six properties in cities in northern Mexico for $98.8 million in total.

The three industrial properties and three pieces of land were sold to an institutional developer and a global financial institution in two transactions, Fibra Uno said in a statement.

The proceeds from the deals will be put towards the repurchase of stock certificates known as CBFIs, and for paying off or repurchasing debt, the company said.