Mexican REIT Fibra Uno sells properties worth $99 million

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican real estate investment trust (REIT) Fibra Uno said on Tuesday it had completed the sale of six properties in cities in northern Mexico for $98.8 million in total.
The three industrial properties and three pieces of land were sold to an institutional developer and a global financial institution in two transactions, Fibra Uno said in a statement.
The proceeds from the deals will be put towards the repurchase of stock certificates known as CBFIs, and for paying off or repurchasing debt, the company said.
Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Sandra Maler
