Trade, U.S. rate hikes risks to Mexico economy: stability board

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The main risks to the stability of the Mexican financial system include escalating trade tensions and faster-than-expected U.S. rate hikes, the country’s financial stability board said on Thursday.

The board, which includes members of the Mexican central bank and the finance ministry, also said that any worsening of macroeconomic imbalances in some emerging market economies also harbored risks if they sparked a contagion that hit growth.