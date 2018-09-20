FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 8:00 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Trade, U.S. rate hikes risks to Mexico economy: stability board

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The main risks to the stability of the Mexican financial system include escalating trade tensions and faster-than-expected U.S. rate hikes, the country’s financial stability board said on Thursday.

The board, which includes members of the Mexican central bank and the finance ministry, also said that any worsening of macroeconomic imbalances in some emerging market economies also harbored risks if they sparked a contagion that hit growth.

Reporting by Veronica Gomez and Dave Graham; writing by Julia Love

