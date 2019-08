FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday condemned an arson attack on a bar in the southeastern port city of Coatzacoalcos on Tuesday night which he said had claimed the lives of 25 people.

Authorities in the state of Veracruz, where Coatzacoalcos is located, earlier said that 23 deaths had been registered so far.