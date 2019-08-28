Fire at bar in Mexico kills at least 23: NBC News

(Reuters) - At least 23 people have died after a fire at a bar in Mexico’s southern port city of Coatzacoalcos, NBC News reported early on Wednesday, citing a statement by the office of Veracruz state’s attorney general.

The fire, which happened on Tuesday night, killed at least eight women and 15 men, with another 13 people being treated at hospitals after being seriously injured, according to the report nbcnews.to/2HucwVg.

The office of the state’s attorney general said it was investigating the fire and determining if it was intentional, NBC News reported.