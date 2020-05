FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of Ford is seen at Brussels Motor Show, Belgium January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) will gradually resume operations and production at several of its Mexican plants, the automaker said on Wednesday, as the sector begins to come back online as coronavirus contingencies are relaxed.

Ford said in an emailed statement to Reuters that its Mexican plants in Chihuahua, Hermosillo, Irapuato are all set to begin resuming operations.