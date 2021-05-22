Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Media and Telecoms

Media business Lauman to buy Fox Sports Mexico - report

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican media conglomerate Grupo Lauman will buy Fox Sports’ Mexico operations, fulfilling a key regulatory condition of Walt Disney Co’s acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s film and television assets, newspaper El Financiero said.

El Financiero, which is part of Grupo Lauman, announced the news late on Friday without putting a value on the acquisition. It said that more details on the deal would follow.

Mexico’s telecoms regulator, the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT), in 2019 approved Disney’s $71 billion purchase of Fox’s media assets, subject to the sale of Fox Sports channels due to the market power the deal created.

Reporting by Dave Graham; editing by Diane Craft

