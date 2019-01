Residents search for human remains and items that could help to identify their missing relatives and friends at the site where a pipeline ruptured by oil thieves exploded, in the municipality of Tlahuelilpan, state of Hidalgo, Mexico January 20, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The number of people who died from a gasoline pipeline explosion in central Mexico has risen to 85, Mexico’s health minister said on Sunday.

An additional 58 people were hospitalized, Health Minister Jorge Alcocer told a news conference. The explosion took place on Friday, when about 800 people in Hidalgo state’s Tlahuelilpan district were collecting fuel from a leak at a major pipeline.