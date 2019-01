Residents search for human remains and items that could help to identify their missing relatives and friends at the site where a pipeline ruptured by oil thieves exploded, in the municipality of Tlahuelilpan, state of Hidalgo, Mexico January 20, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The number of people killed in a gasoline pipeline explosion in central Mexico rose to 89, the country’s health minister said on Monday.

There were also 51 people injured, Jorge Alcocer told a morning news conference. Friday’s pipeline blast happened after hundreds of people has rushed to collect fuel from the leaking pipe.