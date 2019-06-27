Mexican president to raise migration in letter to G20 leaders

Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador looks on during a news conference at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, June 14, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday a letter he is sending to other leaders from the Group of 20 nations would have challenges over migration as its principal focus.

Lopez Obrador is not attending the G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka this weekend, but said he would send a letter to the other leaders. Migration would be at the heart of that message, he told his regular morning news conference.

The Mexican delegation to Osaka is due to be led by the country’s foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard.