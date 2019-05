FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks to the media during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico May 1, 2019. Press Office Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador/Handout via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that the country will be self-sufficient in gasoline production by May 2022, following construction of a major new refinery that state oil company Pemex will be tasked with building.